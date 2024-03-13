Week of March 17 – March 23. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With your dreams coming through loud and clear, you’re ready to grab opportunities. There may be challenges that pop up unexpectedly, but your red-hot instincts should be spot on.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You may find that people have a stronger reaction to you this week. They either like you or they don’t. Good thing you’re too focused on the bigger things right now to fret over mini dramas!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Now’s your chance to reorganize your life and make everything run more efficiently. If you’re looking for work, reach out to others.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You like life to be one big party, where everyone has the best time. This week though, you’ll need to be choosy about who you allow into your inner circle.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You have so much potential, but it’s clear you’re going to have to work your way around certain situations if you want to see results. Home comes under the spotlight, encouraging you to bring in more harmony.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Don’t waste time on situations that no longer serve you. Especially, not when you have the chance to rewrite your future, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

If shaping up is one of your goals, look for a healthy routine that really works for you. When it comes to having a good time? Let your witty sense of humor shine.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This is an ideal week to bring out the student in you. Learning and communication are the name of the game, so follow your interests, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the chemistry between you and someone you like begins to spark, you get the chance to act on your feelings. Attached? Make sure your goals are aligned before taking the next step.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With so much going on, there’s little time to waste, Sagittarius! Teamwork is the best way to make your dreams come true.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

While it may be tempting to turn your back on a frustrating situation, it could be even more satisfying to sort it out once and for all. Time to tie up loose ends!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If things aren’t working out the way you would like, you’ll want to make some important changes. Consider where you would like to go from here.