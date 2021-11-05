Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer had quite a journey building their dream farmhouse in South Dakota from the ground up. Of course, it turned out to be absolutely stunning and is a perfect fit for their busy family.

The MTV couple broke ground for their new house in April 2020, and Chelsea’s update the following August showed the kitchen cabinets were already being installed. The home for their family of six looks super stylish, and the reality babe confessed in March 2020 that it was a special experience building a homestead from scratch.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey. We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinterest-ing and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow,” Chelsea wrote on Instagram at the time.

The gorgeous estate sits on an expansive piece of property, which is one of their favorite features. “One of the things we always envisioned for the placement of this house was the view,” Chelsea explained in June 2020 after the home was fitted with a new roof and windows.

“We wanted to be able to see down the tree line and also be able to look out over the pond. I don’t know how they did it, but they lined this baby up PERFECTLY,” she added. “Can’t wait to watch all the wildlife go from the trees to the pond.”

One of the coolest details is the dark color of the outside of their digs. “House is PAINTED,” Chelsea previously gushed on Instagram. “I cannot tell you how many times we went back and forth on what color we wanted to do this house. Go classic with a white farmhouse? Or go bold and go with a black/gray farmhouse?! Well … our hearts said go dark SO DARK WE WENT … AND WE ARE IN LOOOOOOVE.” She revealed later that they are painting the barn the same deep shade.

In February 2021, Chelsea spoke with In Touch to give more updates on her dream home. “I wanted a nice modern home, but I still want it to be comfortable and welcoming. So, that’s kind of what we went for,” she told the publication.

“We have a lot of black in our house, and our house is black on the outside. I’m not afraid of a moody room or a moody moment,” Chelsea added. “I want to keep it simple but cozy … It does look modern, but it doesn’t look like too crispy [and like you] can’t hang out.”

If they weren’t busy enough building their home, the pair announced the starlet’s pregnancy with their third child together in August 2020. The MTV couple were already parents to son Watson and daughter Layne. Chelsea also shares daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

In January 2021, Chelsea gave birth to baby No. 4, a daughter named Walker June. Now, they have plenty of space to roam around after fans have watched their dream house come together one step at a time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Chelsea House and Cole DeBoer’s farmhouse!