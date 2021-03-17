Can you believe it’s been over a decade since Chelsea Houska made her reality TV debut on 16 and Pregnant? At the time, the South Dakota native was your typical high school student. Chelsea had lots of friends, played softball and was in a relationship with a classmate named Adam Lind.

However, Chelsea’s life would be forever changed after she and Adam found out they were expecting a child. On the first day of Chelsea’s senior year, she went into labor with her daughter Aubree five weeks early. As a result, she decided to continue her education online. Chelsea eventually got her GED before enrolling in cosmetology school.

In addition to pursuing a career as a beautician, Chelsea joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2011, along with costars Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer. Unfortunately, a great deal of Chelsea’s storyline was focused on her toxic, on-again, off-again relationship with Adam.

Although Chelsea had the support of her family — especially her father, Randy Houska — she tried to make things with Adam work. Eventually, the pair ended their romantic relationship for good. In October 2016, Chelsea married to husband Cole DeBoer. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2016 and share children Layne, Watson and Walker.

Beyond growing their blended family, Cole hopes to one day officially adopt Aubree. In January 2018, Aubree took on Cole’s last name and legally became Aubree Lind-DeBoer. He has continually expressed his desire to adopt the preteen, if she were open to it.

“I would do it right now if she wants to … I would never make her do anything,” Cole said during a February 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Either way, he completely adores Aubree. “I have no idea how you are already 11, but it has truly been a joy watching you grow up into the beautiful, kind, and amazing young lady you are today. I love you and will forever be here for you,” the fellow South Dakota native captioned a sweet birthday shout-out for Aubree in September 2020.

“It is admirable to watch you raise her and treat her like she is your own! I hope one day you are able to adopt her!” one user sweetly commented, to which Cole replied, “I have my pen ready!” Clearly, Chelsea picked a winner.

To see photos of Chelsea Houska’s total transformation over the years, scroll through the gallery below!