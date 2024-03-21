Fans Rave Over Drew Barrymore’s ‘Normal’ NYC Home After She Gives Tour: See Photos

Despite being in the entertainment industry since childhood, Drew Barrymore‘s New York City home was deemed so ​”normal” by fans after she showed off her closet, kitchen, living room and more in a TikTok video.

“I love staying in,” Drew wrote in the caption of the March 12, 2024, post, where she cooked eggs in her small kitchen and ate them on a dining table covered with a simple floral tablecloth.

“You give off vibes of you bought your first apartment and are still there. So wholesome and cute,” one fan wrote in the comments, while others loved the cozy “vibes.”

Others were shocked that Drew didn’t seem to live like an A-lister, with one asking, “Is it possible that you live in a normal house?!” and another quipping, “I know your kitchen is not that small.”