Drew Barrymore showed off her “normal” kitchen in a TikTok she posted on Monday, April 15, and fans can’t get enough.

The video ​featured Drew, 49, wiping down some drawers in her kitchen while wearing sweats, and viewers ​could see the E.T. star’s stove and cabinets in the background.

“It’s spring cleaning, everybody,” Drew ​said in the clip before trying to decide how she wanted to organize the now-empty drawers.

While the Charlie’s Angels actress has a huge fanbase on her own, most of the TikTok users in the comment section were amazed at how many of the items Drew had in her kitchen were also items they had in their own homes.

“I love how normal your kitchen is,” one commenter wrote and added a smiling emoji with hearts to the end of their message.

From the knobs on her cabinet doors to her air fryer sitting on the counter, fans were loving Drew’s choices, but it was her stove that got the most attention. The viewers were thrilled to see that she had the same stove as many of them.

“I’ve got the same stove as Drew Barrymore! How cool!” gushed one person.

This wasn’t the first time the daytime talk show host has gone viral for her home. On March 12, Drew posted a video of her doing everyday things in her home like cooking and cleaning and captioned the clip, “I love staying in.”

Drew’s living space also caught the attention of the public in January when she shared a clip of herself getting emotional while watching The Wedding Singer, the 1998 film she did with Adam Sandler.

“We made such a good movie! I love you so much. Happy New Year!” Drew says through tears in the clip. “What year was it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?”

She continued, “It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class and I’m taking the next later one so I could watch it.”

In the caption, Drew wrote, “I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

While fans loved seeing her tear up to one of their favorite Drew Barrymore movies, they also couldn’t get over “how modest” her ​home was and that “her apartment is so casual.”

“Seeing Drew watch TV on the small screen and be grateful is giving humble home vibes. We love you, Drew,” added an Instagram user in the comments.