Did Drew Barrymore Get Plastic Surgery? The Actress’ Firm Beliefs About Going Under the Knife and More

Drew Barrymore is a natural beauty. But unlike many other women in Hollywood, she’s chosen to forgo any type of plastic surgery, botox or fillers that others use to maintain their youthful looks.

“I’ve never done anything to my face, and I would like to try not to,” the Blended star revealed on her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in February 2021. She then added, “Never say never.”

“The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday,” she said, referring to the New York socialite known for her extensive plastic surgery that makes her look cat-like.

“I think because I’m so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, ‘You miserable people.’ I just wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes,” Drew joked, adding that, “Now, I’m boring and safe and healthy.”

The actress wishes others could find solace in growing old with grace. “I’d love if there was some way we could let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more. We’re going to age, things are going to go south, and it’s OK, it’s a part of life. And I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too.” Courtesy of Drew Barrymore/Instagram In a 2019 interview with Glamour, Drew relayed a story about how a doctor offered her his unsolicited services in giving Drew fillers under her eyes.

“I have dark circles under my eyes. I was at my dermatologist’s recently who said to me, ‘Can I shoot some Juvederm up there? It will raise the skin, and it won’t be so sunken, which is causing the darkness to look worse, because it’s lower than the natural light that is hitting it.’ And I went: ‘No, but I’m gonna go home and start highlighting under my eyes, so thank you for the tip!’”

Drew said that aging naturally “shouldn’t be” something people fear. “We’ve gone far too far with the whole thing, especially when people who are so young are doing it,” she explained.

“I feel aging is a privilege. It’s about how to do it gracefully, with humor, self-love and a respect for the process, and that’s always been really important to me. Then, I started having girls, and I thought, thank God these were my initial instincts. Now, I can carry them out in an even more deep and profound way,” she said about her two daughters, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, born in 2012, and Frankie, who came along in 2014.

Instead of plastic surgery and fillers, Drew is a fan of the Clear + Brilliant preventative laser treatment, which she has done by New York-based dermatologist Dr Roy G. Geronemus.

“He’s the best,” Drew gushed to Glamour. “[The treatment] just schluffs the barnacles of brown and sun damage off your face. It’s the greatest thing ever. It’s non-invasive, and there’s no downtime. It’s like microdermabrasion laser, but it always makes me feel so much more attractive.”

