Exclusive RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Is ‘Not Against’ Getting More Plastic Surgery: ‘You Have to Be Honest’

Nothing to hide! Since getting her start on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2010, Melissa Gorga has been totally open about her experiences with plastic surgery.

“My nose is really the only major surgery I’ve ever done. I just had the typical bump and I wanted to bring it down,” the Bravo personality, 42, exclusively tells Life & Style. “I would say my nose definitely changed my feelings about myself the most.”

As for Melissa’s plans to go under the knife again, the mother of two, who shares kids Antonia, Gino and Joey with husband Joe Gorga, isn’t “there yet,” she says. “I’m not against it. Like as I age, I will probably look into more things, but I feel like right now I’m good.”

Despite being so forthcoming, Melissa still deals with backlash from trolls regarding her plastic surgery. Thankfully, the Bikini Zone ambassador, who uses the brand’s top-selling Anti-Bump Shave Gel, has no problem defending herself — or her fellow housewives!

“It’s very frustrating for a lot of people who also can’t afford it and I totally understand that. A lot of people, some people, too, whether they can afford it or not, they don’t believe in that. They don’t want to go that route, you know? So, it’s like, I get the frustration and it’s not for everyone,” Melissa explains.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“But then again, here we are, we put our lives out there. So, I think it’s very honorable of us to admit that, ‘Listen, guys don’t think that, like, every housewife just looks perfect.’ Like, we do things. We have hair, we have glam, we have makeup, we get nose jobs, we get boob jobs,” she adds. “You have to be honest or else there’s like a false sense of reality. And you know, it’s not fair to the ladies that are at home with three kids that, you know … maybe they’re not getting a nose job or a boob job.”

According to Melissa, being on the reality TV franchise and getting plastic surgery go hand in hand. “That’s like a huge part of who we are,” she assures. “We’re known to be, you know, take care of ourselves and, go a little extra and you have to be honest about it.”