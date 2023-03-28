Since she made her debut on Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2011, Melissa Gorga has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors. Being beautiful isn’t easy, right? And while she was accused of undergoing four nose jobs by a co-star, she kept her cosmetic procedures secret until a few years back.

In 2016, she admitted to getting a nose job — not four, thank you very much Jacqueline Laurita — and opened up about her decision to go under the knife privately. “Let’s be honest, it’s the worst-kept secret that I’ve had a nose job, but it’s my secret to tell, not hers,” she said at the time. “Some people like to say, ‘Hey, I injected this, tummy tucked this,’ and that’s fine, too. It’s something that’s personal to me. It’s one of the very few things that is personal in my life at this point.”

The 43-year-old continued, “I have children, and there are certain things I don’t feel like I need to blurt all over the world. That’s private, it has to do with me, myself and I. That was one of the things I wanted to keep to myself. Unfortunately, I had a crappy friend who has told the world for me.”

In August 2019, Melissa shared that she had previously had her lips done, saying in an interview with OK!, “The first time I got my lips done, I’ll never forget, I just tried it randomly and … I thought I looked so sexy … Joe came home and he was like, ‘What did you do?! You get on a reality show, and you become a different person!’ So, I chilled out on the whole lip situation.”

That same year, Melissa joined other Housewives stars in a campaign for Fiber One, recording a song about plastic surgery called “Work Done.” In the track, the women celebrate the “work” they have had in the past.

The Bravo star later revealed her plastic surgeon to be Dr. Michael A. Fiorillo, writing on Instagram in 2021, “I get so many questions about my boobies all the time! Well here he is!” She added that she took her mother to the same doctor for a reduction. “I personally think he’s the best! And now he’s taking my mommy in for her breast reduction that she’s wanted for over 20 years. She has triple Ds and they’re going down to Cs!! Wish her luck. This is where Antonia gets it from.”

When asked about what motivated her to undergo plastic surgery, she told Glamour it was from watching episodes of RHONJ and finding new imperfections: “When you see yourself back on TV sometimes you say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I had a little lump in my nose.’ As far as my breasts go, I’ve had them since I was in my 20s, so it wasn’t about that for me.”

Haters should follow Melissa’s advice: “The only life I envy is my own.” Do you, girl! Keep scrolling to see Melissa’s complete transformation below!