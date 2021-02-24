NJ has money! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is worth a pretty penny after nearly ten years on reality television. In fact, the Bravo personality is estimated to be worth a solid $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, that price tag comes with a caveat: Her net worth is shared with husband Joe Gorga, a real estate developer.

How has the mother of three amassed so much cash in a mere decade? Here’s a breakdown.

Melissa Is a Reality TV A-lister

The New Jersey native has been a member of the RHONJ cast since the show’s third season in 2011. Her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, is an original cast member on the series — and their family feuds have been entertaining fodder for fans over the years.

During season 10 in 2020, Teresa was reportedly making $62,000 an episode. Considering Melissa’s status on the show has become as revered as Tre’s, we wouldn’t be surprised if she was making nearly the same amount. However, it is unclear exactly how much she rakes in from participating in the legendary program.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Melissa Had a Successful Dance Music Career

The reality star released her first single, “On Display,” in August 2011. Fans watched her come out of her shell to pursue a longtime love of singing during season 3, which propelled her to release the track. The song was a big hit with fans of the series during the soloist’s inaugural year.

In 2012, Melissa released three more singles: “How Many Times,” “Rockstar” and “I Just Wanna.” The following year, she released her last single to date: “Never Let Me Go.”

The TV personality revealed to E! News in 2016 that she would be putting her music career on pause — but didn’t rule out returning to it in the future. Despite the fact that she’s not currently churning out singles, she still did (and does!) make money off her songs.

Melissa Is an Author

The “On Display” singer released her book, Love, Italian Style: The Secret of My Hot and Happy Marriage — which famously details Melissa’s own tips and tricks she uses to keep her relationship with her husband fresh and fun — in 2013.

Melissa Owns a Boutique

If you’re a RHONJ fan, you definitely know about ENVY, Melissa’s boutique located in Montclair, New Jersey. Built by her husband, the store has been featured on the show several times over the years since it opened in 2015.

Melissa Owns Property

The entrepreneur and her longtime love purchased a lavish $950,000 mansion in Montville, New Jersey, in 2009. The home boasts six bedrooms, a billiards room, library, gym, a movie theater, recording studio, pool and a hair salon. In 2012, they put the property on the market for a whopping $3.8 million. Some time later, they reduced the asking price $1 million — but still live at the property as they have yet to find a buyer.

In 2019, the couple paid $1 million for a waterfront home in Toms River, New Jersey.