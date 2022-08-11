She’s a hot momma from Jersey! Melissa Gorga‘s bikini photos bring on all the envy as she shows off her beach style all year long. Over the years, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star hasn’t been shy about sharing her summer body secrets.

“I won’t eat, like, salty food the day before, ‘cause I do retain water,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly in July 2020. “So, it’s like, I pay attention if I’m going to eat, like, anything really salty or Chinese food or anything that’s going to give me a lot of salt. I would tend to stick away from [it] if I know I’ve got to put a bikini on the next day.”

The mom of three, who shares kids Antonia, Joey and Gino with husband Joe Gorga, also said that she’s always drinking water.

“I pee a lot because I drink a lot of water. So, I feel like I’m constantly running to the bathroom because I just drink so much water,” Melissa added. “I know it’s such, like, a cliche, but it’s so true. It’s one of the truest things for your skin and for the flush out your body.”

When it comes to her fitness routine, Melissa told Us Weekly that she likes to “stay very consistent” with her workouts. Not to mention, her husband is muscle man. A couple that works out together, stays together.

“It’s a lifestyle for me,” she told Women’s Health in November 2018. “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.”

As for her daily regimen? “A lot of lifting,” Melissa shared. “I don’t do that much cardio, because I run around so much.”

She also offered some tips to help fans get in shape.

“I feel like even if you’re a little bit heavier, it’s all about toning your body,” Melissa explained. “Work with what you’re working with, but keep it tight.”

Honestly, we’ll take her tips any day of the week! Scroll through our gallery to see Melissa’s best bikini moments over the years.