Tour Melissa and Joe Gorga’s New House! See Photos of the ‘RHONJ’ Star’s 5,000-Square-Foot Home

House of envy! Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa and Joe Gorga gave fans an inside look at their new home during the season 13 premiere after years of building and planning. The home may be a cozy abode now, but it took a village to build the 5,000-square-foot mansion.

In July 2021, the reality stars kicked off the first day of construction with BravoTV.com and explained their decision to demolish the existing home and build from the ground up.

“We got an architect, designed it the way we wanted,” Joe said, while Melissa noted all she asked for was a “big closet and big kitchen.”

Later in the video, Melissa explained that the process of building their new home was taking longer than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I designed the whole house. This is going to be a long road with COVID and everything it’s really tough to get materials and everything is taking double the amount of time to get in,” the Envy founder explained.

Melissa brought fans along to see the progress of their new pad by posting updates on social media frequently. Six months after breaking ground on their property, the New Jersey native posted a video on Instagram of the almost-built house, gushing about how it was “time for change.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers saw more raw footage of the renovations during the show’s thirteenth season.

The family moved into their brand-new estate in November 2022, which features six bedrooms, a glass wall office, two built-in bars, a poker room and gym.

“You can imagine the Real Housewives of New Jersey men, and the games of poker they are going to play in this room,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023 while giving a house tour. “The house is always stocked with liquor, at any time. You want the invite to a Gorga party!”

Although the house is equipped with all the amenities, Melissa’s chic office with a crystal and diamond chandelier was a “must.”

While admitting that the room was “boujee” the reality star told the publication, “I spend a lot of time in my office, I’m on Zooms all day … so I wanted it to be part of the house, but I also wanted to have my own little space.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Melissa and Joe Gorga’s ~New~ Jersey home!