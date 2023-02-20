Big yikes! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice slammed her uncle Joe Gorga during a heated exchange after he reunited with her father, Joe Giudice, amid their family’s feud.

“Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there,” Gorga, 43, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 19, about running into his former brother-in-law while in the Bahamas. “We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it. #Life #RHONJ.”

While Gorga’s daughter Antonia, 17, gushed over the “sweet” reunion, Gia was less than impressed.

“This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and [were] able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father,” the Bravo star, 22, wrote in the comments. “You are such [an] opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Gorga clapped back, writing, “We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart.”

Gia’s parents, Joe, 50, and Teresa Giudice, split in 2020 after 20 years of marriage, and in addition to Gia, they share daughters Milania, Audriana and Gabriella.

Tensions have been rising between the Giudice and Gorga families for quite some time. Fans caught wind of the feud when Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were noticeably absent from Teresa’s wedding to husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022.

While Melissa, 43, who married Gorga in 2004, hinted that “something went down” between the group, but she kept things vague during her “On Display” podcast at the time.

However, a source later told Us Weekly that Teresa, 50, “played a part” in cheating rumors that began circulating about the Gorgas.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Despite the apparent drama, Teresa said she wished Gorga and Melissa “all the best” during an interview with Us Weekly in February 2023. “I need to heal myself. I’ve been through a lot the past 10 years with them,” she continued. “I’m happy for them. I wish them well and I wish they wished me the same back.”

For her part, Gia has been very clear that she’s Team Teresa amid her mother and uncle’s feud, explaining during BravoCon in October 2022 that she’s “trying to be the bigger person.”