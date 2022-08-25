Ashley Tisdale Is Living the ~Sweet Life~ in Her Los Angeles Home: See Photos of Her House

She may not be living the suite life, but Ashley Tisdale’s home is like an intimate resort. The actress lives in a perfectly sized house for her family of three with husband Christopher French and daughter Jupiter Irish French.

After having to renovate all of her former homes, the High School Musical alum lucked out with her rustic Los Angeles abode. “This house was very different because everything else before this house, I have completely worked on,” she told Architectural Digest in March 2022 during their “Open Door” web series. “My first home was built from the ground up from my dad, and we continued that process through many homes.”

Upon moving to her chic, casual and quirky home, the only thing Ashley needed to do was furnish the interior. Although the house isn’t extravagant in size compared to other celebrity homes, the open floor plan expands the space tremendously.

The living room is essentially made up of three smaller rooms, but it goes perfectly for whatever vibe the star is in. There’s a lounge area with a statement chair and a table that is next to the main part of the living area, which holds an antique piano and a masterpiece Mario Bellini sofa from 1971.

“I was never into color as much. I was always into neutrals, and there was something about being pregnant and seeing little spots where I could add color to [the rooms], that made me feel like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a fun house,’” she said.

Even though Ashley decorated her sanctuary to her liking, she thoughtfully incorporated furniture throughout the home that makes it gender neutral. Their grand bookshelf is filled with tons of “girly” colored books and pops of pink, whereas their TV room is decorated with brown pieces that is suited for all genders.

The quaint room has a low, brown leather sofa and mini wooden table with chic seating pads on their bench for extra seating room. “I wanted [the living room] to be a more casual space and I knew that obviously my daughter, Jupiter, would be hanging out in here,” she said before explaining that the floor is usually covered with children’s toys.

Her favorite part of the house? The master bathroom, of course. It’s a place where she can take a relaxing bath (which is more often than not) and unwind from her hectic mom life. “I am such a huge bath person,” she gushed. “Anytime I am feeling stressed — I mean, it is honestly just the most relaxing place fore me.”

Keep scrolling to see Ashley Tisdale’s beautiful abode!