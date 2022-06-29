Gorgeous mama! Ashley Tisdale loves rocking bikinis and swimsuits — and she looks amazing while doing it.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum frequently flaunts her killer curves while hanging out at the beach and poolside, and the New Jersey native has also opened up about self-love and body acceptance.

“Look, I’m not the leanest I’ve ever been, in fact, I actually weigh the most I ever have, but I work out and eat healthy (most of the time),” the High School Musical alum captioned a bikini picture via Instagram in February 2020. “The ideal body we all have in our minds can be different to all of us, but it’s important to love ourselves in this moment — no matter what size we are — because you are beautiful.”

Ashley had since discovered a new side of herself since becoming a mom to her and husband Christopher French’s daughter, Jupiter Iris French, whom she gave birth to in March 2021.

After becoming a first-time mom, the Frenshe Interiors founder remained open with fans about her body. She reflected on her “hard” postpartum journey after experiencing “diastasis recti.” The condition happens during pregnancy when the uterus stretches the muscles in the abdomen. The two muscles in the abdomen, which run parallel to each other, become separated by an abnormal distance, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Phineas and Ferb star turned to Emsculpt Neo for part of her recovery. The non-invasive body contouring treatment uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic technology to cause deep muscle stimulation.

“Taking a moment to be present in my body and showing gratitude for its strength. The journey this past year back to loving my body has been a hard one, but I’m SO thankful for all it’s done for me,” Ashley wrote via Instagram in April 2022. “You guys know I had diastasis recti from being pregnant that really affected my confidence, but doing things like yoga, pilates and my #EmsculptNeo ‘work outs’ that have gotten me back to feeling myself. I feel healthy and have found ways to strengthen my body that don’t drain me. That’s what it’s all about.”

She gushed one month later that Emsculpt Neo helped her feel “bikini ready” while posing poolside at her California home.

The New Jersey native working to feel good in her own skin is part of the actress’ self-care regimen, which is extremely important to her since welcoming her baby girl.

“I see moms over and over forget themselves. And I think that it’s just important to know that your baby is happy when you’re happy,” the Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure star told She Knows in May 2022. “I have never wanted to put my anxiety on my child. So, for me, it’s like, “OK, how can I be the best mom?” And this is how I can do that — so I’m not sharing that anxiety with her.”

