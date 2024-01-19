Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Carson Daly Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Getty Images (3)

The Voice’s Carson Daly Is Open About His Weight: Before and After Photos of His Transformation

Health & Fitness
Jan 18, 2024 7:51 pm·
By
Picture

NBC’s Carson Daly has been open about his ups and downs when it comes to weight loss over the years, as well as a weight gain for a very positive reason.

The Voice host had years where he looked quite trim. However, he put on some pounds in 2019 and was happy to find out why.

“Fun fact: I assumed recent weight gain was a side effect from an anti-anxiety drug I started,” he wrote on Twitter at the time, adding, “Turns out it’s just working. The calmer/happier me is in a better mood and appetite increases.”

Cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Bestselling Cardigan ‘Looks Much More Expensive’ Than It Is — 38% Off View Deal

With his decrease in anxiety, Carson told Today, “What happens is you end up celebrating life, which means you eat and drink like a king,” although he vowed to start hitting the gym to take off the excess pounds.

Scroll down for before and after photos of Carson Daly’s weight loss transformation. 

Picture