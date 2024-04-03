Tori Spelling Weight Loss Transformation: Before, After Photos

The MTV host donned an office chic look at an animal rescue benefit in Los Angeles.
2020
Tori and her kids, Beau, Finn, Hattie, Stella and Liam, posed for a holiday Got Milk? advertisement without Dean.
2021
Tori rocked a risque grungy laced dress that highlighted her curvy hourglass figure.
2022
The California native loves to rock a black outfit during a night out. This time, she wore a fun lace mini dress that highlighted her fabulous legs.
2023
Tori showcased a smaller physique at the Cruel Summer season 2 premiere. The entertainer wore a maroon leather maxi dress and rose crop top that exposed her midriff.
2024
Tori fully showcased her weight loss transformation at the iHeatrRadio Music Awards as she walked the yellow carpet wearing a Y2K preppy rocker ensemble.
After suffering a fashion mishap, she attended the award show wearing a black crop top and baggy plaid pants.
“Tori was waiting in line with us, but she’d had a fashion emergency earlier,” Amy Robach explained on her “Amy and T.J.” podcast one day after the April 1 event. “I don’t know how it happened but somehow the dress she was supposed to wear got misplaced. Some of her reps came running into the room saying, ‘Does anyone have a dress that Tori Spelling can borrow?’”