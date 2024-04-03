Your account
Tori Spelling Weight Loss Transformation: Before, After Photos

Getty (2)

Inside Tori Spelling’s Weight Loss Transformation: Her Before and After Photos

Health & Fitness
Apr 3, 2024 5:54 pm·
By
Picture

Tori Spelling shed some pounds after she and estranged husband Dean McDermott separated in June 2023. Given that she’s always had a slim figure, Tori’s fans and family were worried about her health.

“You just have to look at Tori to see how much she’s suffering now,” an insider told In Touch in January 2024. “Life has done a number on her.”

Tori filed for divorce from Dean after nine months of separation in March 2024. Days later, the Hollywood star walked the iHeartRadio Awards red carpet solo – and her drastic weight loss had fans buzzing.

