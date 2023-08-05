Tori Spelling Transformed from a Teen Icon to a Mother of 5: Before and After Plastic Surgery Photos

b has grown up in the public eye, from her days on her father’s hit series, Beverly Hills, 90210, to starting a family of her own and welcoming five children with husband Dean McDermott. But many fans have been curious about the California native’s changing looks, questioning if she has undergone plastic surgery.

“First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now… and she does makeup like no one else. And my face — I look completely different,” Tori said during a 2021 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live.” “I look like I’ve had a nose job. Like, it’s straight now … It’s all contouring.”

Despite denying changing her face, Tori has been open about her past breast augmentation.

“I got them when I was really young. And I didn’t know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn’t know that you would have to do it again,” she previously said. “It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.’”