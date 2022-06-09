Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott’s daughter Stella was once a twin to her dad, but a recent Instagram post shows she is beginning to take after her mom.

“My girl graduated from middle school today,” the mom of five captioned her post on June 8. “Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”

In the photo, Stella is dressed in graduation garb including a blue gown and white orchid lei and is holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers. She looks just like her mom with her light blonde locks and big brown eyes.

“So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around,” her mom continued in her caption. “You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do! love you @stella_mcdermott08 with all my heart and soul bff.”

Who Does Stella McDermott Look Like?

While Stella previously looked more like her father, Tori’s Instagram post shows that Stella has morphed into a copy of her mom.

It’s clear the two share a strong bond, as Tori has gushed in the past about her love for her daughter. While celebrating Stella’s 12th birthday in June 2020, the A Friend to Die For actress shared a social media tribute discussing the impact her sweet daughter has made on her life.

“I blinked and she grew up. She is perhaps the wisest human I know. She feels, she creates, she listens and she understands. Sometimes, I have to remind myself that I’m her mom and not [her] best friend. But, ultimately she IS,” the House of Yes star wrote on her Instagram at the time. “We hug, kiss and hold hands daily, and I look forward to doing that forever with her. She taught me how to be a mom to a daughter. She, in many ways, is my teacher. She is my fashion muse, or am I hers? Either way, it’s a beautiful, creative and special relationship.”

Where Was Stella McDermott Born?

Stella was born in Los Angeles on June 9, 2008.

Who Are Stella McDermott’s Siblings?

Stella is one of Tori and Dean’s five children. The pair welcomed their oldest, Liam, one year after they wed in 2006. Stella came along in 2008 followed by Hattie in 2011 and Finn in 2012. The actress gave birth to her fifth child, Beau, in 2017. Dean also has an adult son named Jack McDermott with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, to whom he was married from 1996 to 2006.

What Is Stella McDermott’s Style?

Tori has shared many photos of Stella through the years, offering glimpses into her daughter’s personal style. Stella is often pictured wearing sweaters, flannels, chunky boots and skirts. Having just graduated middle school, Stella will surely continue to grow in the years to come.