Beverly Hills 90210 alum Tori Spelling is undeniably stunning and has grown beautifully over the years of her career in Hollywood. However, she recently faced plastic surgery rumors after she posted a photo that many thought she was unrecognizable in, accusations that she would later firmly deny.

While the Scary Movie 2 actress had previously opened up about getting a nose job and breast alterations in her past, multiple fans flooded the comments section of an Instagram selfie that Tori shared alongside Jersey Shore star Snooki in September 2021.

“My messy bestie,” the sTORI TELLING author captioned the picture. “I love the way we empower each other to be our authentic selves.”

While the ladies looked amazing in the image, social media users took it as a sign that Tori may have undergone cosmetic alterations.

“How come she looks so different here from all her other photos?” one person wrote. “She looks gorgeous, but I honestly thought [this] was Fergie,” another chimed in.

Not only did many criticize her appearance, but countless others even compared her facial features to those of Khloé Kardashian’s.

“Is this the Kardashian girl? Where the heck did Tori go?” another commenter challenged underneath that selfie.

Upon noticing the controversy, Tori cleared the air by insisting she did not receive any new cosmetic enhancements in an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now,” the blonde beauty said that same month. “Her name is Hailey Hoff, and with contour, she does makeup like no one else … I look completely different. I look like I’ve had a nose job. Like, it’s straight now.”

After defending her newfound appearance, mentioning that it’s “all contouring,” Tori also explained her youthful appearance could pertain to her DNA.

“It may be the exosomes, too, because they said my skin looks flawless, so maybe I’m looking younger,” she added, adding. “They said I looked Snooki’s age. She’s 33. I’m like, I’ll take that … It’s exosomes, I’m telling you. It is the fountain of youth.”

