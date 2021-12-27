Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong — Celebs Who Regret Going Under the Knife and Other Cosmetic Procedures

Some of the most beautiful celebrities in Hollywood have been the victims of plastic surgery gone wrong.

From botched procedures to one too many fillers, Khloé Kardashian, Tara Reid and Janice Dickinson are just some of the celebs who have opened up and admitted to going overboard with cosmetic surgery procedures.

In a 2006 interview with The Today Show, Tara admitted to getting botched breast implants. The whole world got to see the results when she attended Diddy’s 35th birthday party and the strap of her gown slipped down, exposing her bare left breast to a wall of paparazzi on the red carpet.

“That was terrible,” Tara said of the incident. “I became known as having the ugliest breast in the world. It was all over these web sites. Millions of them.”

“I was already dealing with what it looked like. The last thing I wanted to happen was to have the whole world see it,” she said. “The actual center part, where the areola is, instead of being a circle, it turned out to be a large square. It was horrifying.” Tara added, “It was very irregular like a goose shape egg. It was terrible.”

Tara admitted Tinseltown pressure caused her to go under the knife. “I originally did it because I had one breast bigger than the other. But I also gained and lost weight so they were getting saggy, and in Hollywood, you have to look great.” Tara also got liposuction on her stomach that left her skin looking rippled and lumpy.

Eventually, she underwent corrective procedures that have left her happy with her body. “I feel like a girl again. I walk out of the shower now and it’s like ‘wow I’m back,'” Tara admitted.

Most recently, OG supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that her five-year absence from the public eye was due to getting the non-surgical cosmetic procedure called coolsculpting to her face, which is supposed to use cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits. But she allegedly had a rare reaction that caused fat cells to multiply instead.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by… [a procedure] which did the opposite of what it promised,” Linda explained in a September 23, 2021, Instagram post.

Linda, who was one of the great beauties in the world of modeling since the late ’80s, added, that the her alleged disfigurement, “has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process I have become a recluse.”

The CoolSculpting website includes a disclaimer about the risk of a similar result to Linda’s alleged condition. “Rare side effects may also occur,” the site’s disclaimer reads. “CoolSculpting and CoolSculpting Elite may cause a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop two to five months after treatment and requires surgical intervention for correction.” Life & Style reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.

