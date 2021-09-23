Legendary supermodel Linda Evangelista opened up about allegedly becoming “brutally disfigured” by a CoolSculpting procedure on Wednesday, September 22.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old revealed in an Instagram statement. The runway queen claimed the treatment “increased, not decreased” her fat cells, which in turn left her “permanently deformed.” Linda has since undergone two “painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries” but the procedures haven’t helped.

“I have been left as what the media described, ‘unrecognizable,'” the Canadian-born model wrote on Instagram.

She then revealed that the botched procedures have allegedly led to her developing Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH). The disorder occurs when firm and enlarged masses develop under the skin. The Vogue cover model claimed that she was not made aware of the “risk” of developing PAH before the procedure.

“PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing,” Linda continued in her statement. “In the process, I have become a recluse.”

Linda then claimed that she would be suing the company in an effort to reclaim what she feels has been taken from her through this procedure. “I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story,” she concluded her statement. “I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

In court documents obtained by Life & Style, her lawyer alleged that the model has suffered economic losses due to the condition. “This products liability action seeks recovery for Ms. Evangelista’s severe and permanent personal injuries and disfigurement, her pain and suffering, severe emotional distress and mental anguish, and the economic losses that she sustained as a result of being rendered unemployable and unable to earn an income as a model,” the filing reads.

The CoolSculpting website does include a disclaimer about the risk of a similar result to Linda’s alleged condition as of the time of publication. “Rare side effects may also occur,” reads the site’s disclaimer. “CoolSculpting and CoolSculpting Elite may cause a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop two to five months after treatment and requires surgical intervention for correction.” Life & Style reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Linda is known for her prolific career as a supermodel throughout the 1980s and 1990s, alongside her peers Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.