Under pressure! Ariana Grande hasn’t just lost hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers over her relationship with Ethan Slater, she’s also lost an alarming amount of weight, worries a source close to the singer, 30.

“Ariana’s been so stressed lately, with back-to-back promotions and releases of her album, Eternal Sunshine, and now Wicked,” the source exclusively tells Life & Style. “When Ariana’s stressed, she will forget to eat entirely.”

Fans expressed concern for the “Thank U, Next” singer in April 2023 because of the changes in her appearance, prompting Ariana to address speculation that she was unhealthy in a TikTok video.

“I don’t do this often … I don’t like it, I’m not good at it, but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body to be seen and paid such close attention to,” she said. “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

Reflecting on recent years, Ariana continued, “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But in fact, that wasn’t my ‘healthy.’ Healthy can look different.”

The pop star’s video came one day after she shared a photo of herself in a black dress on Instagram, which led to several comments about her thin frame. Ariana urged fans in her TikTok video to “be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies.”

“Even if you think you’re saying something good or well intentioned,” she added. “You never know what someone is going through, even if you are coming from a loving place. That person is probably working on it or has a support system.”

Ariana has also come under fire for her relationship with Ethan, 31, which was rumored to have begun in early 2023 amid her split from husband Dalton Gomez. However, a source told People that Ariana had only “recently” started dating her costar after his separation from wife Lilly Jay was announced in July 2023. Life & Style’s source reveals that the backlash over Ariana and Ethan’s romance has added to her stress.

“Naturally, she wants all of these projects to be successful, but she feels especially anxious about how Wicked will be received,” the insider said. “Ariana knows when the movie comes out, all people will want to talk about is whether she and Ethan had an affair during filming.”