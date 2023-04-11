One day after Ariana Grande shared an Instagram photo where fans became alarmed in the comments about her weight, she took to TikTok on Tuesday, April 11, to let everyone know her body is the healthiest it has been in a long time.

“I don’t do this often … I don’t like it, I’m not good at it, but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body to be seen and paid such close attention to,” Ariana began her three-minute plus video.

The “7 Rings” singer told fans, “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

Ariana then explained, “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But in fact, that wasn’t my ‘healthy,'” adding “Healthy can look different.”

The Don’t Look Up star shared an Instagram photo on Monday, April 10, wearing a sleeveless black minidress, and fans became concerned about her weight. Numerous people asked, “Are you okay?” while one person commented, “She’s gorgeous as always but I’m really worried for her… she’s always been thin but lately she’s been way thinner than normal.” Another fan told Ari, “Please, stay healthy. No hate, just stay safe and be careful.”

The “Into You” songstress addressed those worries in her video. “We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. Even if you think you’re saying something good or well intentioned.”

“You never know what someone is going through, even if you are coming from a loving place. That person is probably working on it or has a support system,” she continued.

In a lighter moment, Ariana added that she wasn’t wearing any eyeliner or eyelashes in the video, saying, “This is my face, these are my eyes so don’t freak out about that now too please.”

Ariana has been out of the public eye for months as she prepped for her role as Glinda in the movie production of the Broadway smash Wicked. Production got underway in December 2022, and the film will be released in 2024.