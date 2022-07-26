Glowing! Ariana Grande Posts Rare Video of Her Wearing No Makeup

Woke up like this! Ariana Grande posted a rare makeup-free video of herself on her Instagram Stories, revealing her natural beauty to her 324 million followers.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 29, uploaded the clip on Monday, July 25, showing herself before and after putting on makeup using her R.E.M. Beauty products.

Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Instagram

In the post, the Boca Raton, Florida, native wore a black lace bandeau top and black sweatpants while holding a mug. “Before,” she captioned the video as she displayed her polished face with no makeup and tagged her makeup brand. The next photo showed Ariana sitting in the car with long dark eyelashes and shiny pink lips with the caption, “after !!!”

Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana’s post comes ahead of a new product launch for the makeup line, which will release its first face product on July 28. The songstress started the company in 2021, initially offering a selection of eyeshadows, lip colors and highlighters.

“I think I might be … most excited about this chapter!!!! So soon,” the “Positions” singer wrote over a photo of the R.E.M. Beauty logo with a countdown to the drop of the concealer, which will be available to purchase in a range of 60 shades.

The singer kicked off her beauty brand just before her wedding to husband Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony with less than 20 guests after getting together before the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020.

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” an insider told Us Weekly in August 2020. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

At the time of their engagement, the beauty brand founder revealed the news by sharing a series of photos with her man, 26, including images of her diamond and pearl engagement ring. “Forever [and] then some,” she captioned the post on December 20, 2020.

Before getting together with the Los Angeles real estate broker, Ariana was romantically linked to Pete Davidson for five months in 2018 before breaking off their short-lived engagement. She dated her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016.

Following Ariana and Dalton’s wedding, a source told Life & Style exclusively that the pair “can’t wait to start a family,” adding, “they love kids.”

According to the insider, the former Nickelodeon star is “checking off her bucket list items one by one.” Ariana “just married the man of her dreams and the next thing on her list is becoming a mom. Her plan has always been to become a young mother and Dalton is completely on board.”