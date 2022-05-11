She’s Got Dangerous Fashion! Ariana Grande’s Most Sizzling Braless Looks Over the Years

She’s a dangerous woman when it comes to style! Ariana Grande has gone through a number of looks as she’s grown up in the music spotlight and her fashion has become more daring over the years.

The “Thank U, Next” songbird wore one of her sexiest outfits ever to her brother Frankie Grande‘s May 4, 2022, wedding to actor Hale Leon. While the golden rule is to not draw attention away from the couple tying the knot, how could any of the guests take their eyes off Ari? She wore a tiny wrap around strapless crop top with a center cutout. It was definitely her most unique braless look to date.

Ariana paired the racy top with a long black skirt, showing off her toned abs. The outfit was courtesy of designer Vera Wang, whom the “7 Rings” singer has turned to in the past for other sexy looks.

She wore a low-cut, strapless gown by Vera to the 2018 Met Gala. The theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and Ariana showed off her own heavenly body in a dress with a push-up corset top. The singer was totally feeling herself, as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

Ariana described her style in her younger days as, “Girly, throwback, retro-50s pinup, floral, hippie-ish, anything feminine and flirty,” in a 2013 interview with Seventeen. But that was when she was still a Nickelodeon star on Victorious and the spinoff, Cat and Sam.

However, the then-20-year-old revealed, “The best fashion advice I’d say would be just to do what makes you comfortable and what makes you feel cute, and that’s how you’re gonna look your best cause when you feel your best, everybody else can feel it, too. I don’t really believe in any fashion rules,” adding, “I think fashion is a form of self-expression.”

Ariana has proved that over the years, upping her style factor with each new alum release since her smoldering 2016 LP Dangerous Woman. With each new music drop since, the singer has taken on a sexier clothing aesthetic as her music has evolved.

Scroll down for Ariana’s sexiest braless looks in photos.