~God Is a Woman~! See Ariana Grande’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures Over the Years

God is definitely a woman, according to Ariana Grande, who rose to prominence for her powerhouse vocals and bold musical style. From starring on Nickelodeon’s Victorious as the talented Cat Valentine to dropping her debut single “The Way,” Ari is truly a force in the music industry. However, fame comes with a hectic schedule, and the Boca Raton, Florida, native makes sure she has some down time to relax — and what better way than for her to hit the beach or the pool wearing a stylish bikini?

In August 2020, the “Break Free” artist shared rare snapshots via Instagram of her rocking a mint green bikini while seemingly on vacation, as she posted other photos of a desert landscape and sunset car ride.

For her 2019 “Thank U, Next” music video, Ariana was seen donning a white bikini top and pink feathered boa, seemingly to recapture Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods from a Legally Blonde scene.

While she seems to possess a confident aura, the Nickelodeon alum has spoken out about the pressures of body image that women face. In November 2015, Ariana noticed that a person compared her body shape to Modern Family actress Ariel Winter’s in a tweet, writing, “Got asked if I’d prefer @arielwinter1 or @Ariana grande. Lol, it wud [sic[ definitely be @arielwinter1. Curves are sexy, sticks aren’t.”

Upon noticing the comment, Ariana took to social media to issue a powerful statement.

“Sigh. Tweets, comments, statements like this are not OK. About anyone!!” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are. Diversity is sexy! Loving yourself is sexy!”

She continued, “You know is NOT sexy? Misogyny, objectifying, labeling, comparing and body-shaming!!! Taking about people’s [bodies] as if they’re on displace ASKING for your approval/opinion. THEY ARE NOT!!!!”

Despite the crude nature of the original comment, Ariana concluded her statement by writing, “CELEBRATE YOURSELF. CELEBRATE OTHERS. The things that make us different from one another make us BEAUTIFUL. BODY BOUNDARIES. LOVE. LOVE. LOVE ONLY.”

In a September 2017 interview with HelloGiggles, the “Into You” pop star opened up about how her parents raised her to embrace self-love.

“That’s what my mom would tell me as a kid: ‘We love you. No one cares if you gain or lose however many pounds,’” Ariana told the outlet. “You’re healthy, you’re alive, you are loved…whatever weight you are, whatever situation it is, whether you have a breakout, whatever it is.”

She also explained that she feels a “motherly attachment” to her fans and wants them to “love themselves so much.”

“I think the thing that I want to instill in them most is [the message that] you are loved, and there are so many different kinds of beautiful,” Ariana added. “You are beautiful today if you have 10 cupcakes and beautiful tomorrow if you do a juice cleanse. You’re beautiful because of who you are.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Ariana Grande’s bikini and swimsuit photos!