Ariana Grande Denies Getting Plastic Surgery: See Her Transformation From Child Star to Pop Icon

Singer and actress Ariana Grande has faced plastic surgery rumors since she rose to worldwide stardom as a pop icon. And fans are still asking whether she ever went under the knife for a nose job, lip fillers or any other type of cosmetic alteration.

The speculation began when she started looking pretty different from her younger days as a face from Nickelodeon. After starring as Cat Valentine on Victorious from 2010 to 2013, social media users questioned why Ariana’s eyes looked less round and expressive from how they used to — some even thought she had a doppelgänger.

However, many also pointed out how eye makeup can enhance and therefore, change, how a person looks. And since the “7 Rings” artist wears expressive makeup at red carpet events, her face tends to look more contoured and her eyes typically appear smoky, thanks to makeup artists.

The speculation didn’t end with Ariana’s eyes, though. Some people even thought she had a nose job in December 2019 when a fan account tweeted about how her nose looked. And according to multiple outlets, such a PopBuzz and Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Ariana shut down the plastic surgery rumors in a since-deleted tweet.

“Hayyy this is my birth nose, what tf did I log onto today?” the “Break Free” songstress wrote via Twitter that month. “Lemme have a cute nose, damn.”

While she has denied receiving cosmetic enhancements, Ariana talked about her love for makeup in a September 2021 interview with Allure after creating her company r.e.m beauty.

“You can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music,” she said at the time.

Aside from facial beauty, the “God Is a Woman” artist has also been derided for her body shape in the past. While curves became a staple in Hollywood with beautiful celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana has reflected on how her smaller frame is just as stunning as theirs.

In November 2015, an online user wrote about Ariana’s skinny body shape. “Curves are sexy, sticks aren’t,” they tweeted, to which the Grammy award winner slammed shortly afterward.

“People make it impossible for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are,” Ariana replied via Twitter and Instagram. “In case you need a reminder, you are beautiful.”

