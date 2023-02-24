No tears left to cry. Ariana Grande has been a relationship-type girly since her Nickelodeon days on Victorious. From whirlwind romances to tragic heartbreak, the “Positions” vocalist has proved she has a big heart with a lot of love to give.

Although she has a few noteworthy relationships, fans were significantly intrigued by her love with late musician Mac Miller. The former couple started publicly dating in August 2016 after they collaborated on their hit single “The Way.” Ariana and Mac enjoyed their shared love for music together by frequently featuring each other on their songs like “Into You” and “My Favorite Part.”

The entertainers never had a public downfall in their relationship until their split in May 2018. Even then, the pair talked nothing but highly of one another.

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” she captioned her Instagram breakup announcement at the time.

The “Self Care” artist died that September due to mixed drug toxicity, and Ariana honored him in the lyrics to her hit song “Thank U, Next” in November 2018.

She sings, “Wish I could say, ‘Thank You’ to Malcom / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

After her relationship with Mac, the upcoming Wicked star had a brief engagement with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The duo went public with their romance in May 2018 and got engaged one month later.

As they were planning to make their way down the aisle and moved in together, Ariana and Pete called off their engagement in October 2018.

The Florida native embarked on a brief relationship with Social House’s Mikey Foster in June 2019 before meeting her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Ariana was seen kissing the real estate agent in February 2020 – which quickly led to an engagement 10 months later. The former The Voice coach surprised fans with intimate photos of their wedding in May 2021, after they wed in their Montecito, California, home.

Shortly after their nuptials, Ari and Dalton were talking babies, a source close to the pair exclusively told Life & Style at the time. The insider gushed that they “love kids” and “couldn’t wait to start a family.”

They explained Ariana “just married the man of her dreams and the next thing on her list is becoming a mom. Her plan has always been to become a young mother and Dalton is completely on board.”

