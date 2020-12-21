He’s The One! Ariana Grande received a one-of-a-kind diamond and pearl engagement ring from her new fiancé, Dalton Gomez, and it has a completely different look than the one she received from ex Pete Davidson in 2018. See how the rings compare below!

“Ariana’s two-stone ring appears to feature a 5 to 7-carat oval diamond offset next to 5 to 6-millimeter pearl set on a simple white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, explains to Life & Style.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The jewelry expert noted the “Positions” singer’s sparkler is on trend given the “unique gemstone” and “elongated, fancy shape” of the diamond. “Ariana’s style is extra unique given the asymmetrical diamond and pearl pairing!”

As far as the price tag, Dalton definitely dropped some dough when he asked for Ari’s hand in marriage. The “God Is a Woman” singer’s ring cost “between approximately $300,000 to 350,000” depending on the specific quality and characteristics of the center stone, says Kathryn.

Courtesy Ariana Grande/Instagram

While the Grammy winner’s ring from Dalton has a lot of personality, the one given to her by the Saturday Night Live star was extremely glitzy. Ariana and Pete got engaged in June 2018 after dating for just a few weeks, but split four months later in October. However, her ring will forever make a statement.

“Ariana’s ring is a three-carat pear-shaped diamond which I think is an awesome shape for her specifically, it just seems to fit her really, really well,” gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley told Life & Style at the time. “It was purchased by Pete from a guy here close to my office called Mr. Flawless. I know that they focus a lot on very high-quality so the ring is very high color and clarity which is why that it was about a $100,000 ring — and that’s because the color, clarity and size all combined.”

MEGA

Grant added, “It’s very classic, very simple and it’s just going to last forever. There’s no question about that. It’s never going to go out of style.”

Although things didn’t work out with the comedian, Ariana found her happily ever after with Dalton, who works as a real estate agent. “Forever and then some,” she wrote while announcing their engagement on December 20.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Ari and Dalton!