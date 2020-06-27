He’s got some coin! Ariana Grande‘s boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, is worth more than you would expect. The singer’s new beau has a reported net worth of $20 million in his wallet — but how did he rack up so much dough? Here’s what we know.

The 27-year-old is a luxury real estate agent with the Aaron Kirman Group in Beverly Hills. According to his bio on the realtor’s site, he is a “five-year veteran of the luxury real estate market.” His most recent listing is up for an asking price of $8.995 million — and his previous listings have sold for anywhere from $1.9 million to $12.5 million.

YouTube

If the buyer’s agent makes 2 percent on each property he lists, Dalton would be making anywhere from $38,000 to $250,000 in commission per listing based on the previous homes on his roster. Plus, he would also have a base salary to factor in annually. In five years’ time, it’s easy to see how the California kid would be able to rack up a sizable bank account.

Dalton and Ariana, also 27, were first romantically linked in February when they were spotted kissing in a booth at a bar. His identity was revealed a few weeks later in March.

The dynamic duo made their debut as a couple in the music video for Ari’s collaboration track with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.” The video premiered in May and featured the happy couple dancing together at the end of the clip.

Ari showed him off on Instagram for the first time shortly following the visual’s debut. After her collaboration single with Lady Gaga, “Rain on Me,” premiered, the Florida native shared behind-the-scenes footage of her boyfriend helping to make it “rain” on her for her “Chromatica Weather Girls” sketch.

The thoughtful partner also came in clutch when it came to the former Broadway star’s birthday on June 26. Dalton and her personal photographer, Alfredo Flores, made framed black and white prints of her 10 rescue dogs. “The most stunning and thoughtful,” she captioned a photo of the gifts. “Crying a lot.”

No matter how much the proud beau is worth, it’s clear he really cares about the singer.