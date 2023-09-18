Ariana Grande is officially saying “Thank U Next” to her marriage to Dalton Gomez as the two both filed for divorce on Monday, September 18, Life & Style can confirm via court records.

riana, 30, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce in her filing. Their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023, according to TMZ. The former couple reportedly had a prenup in place, and “everything was worked out” in the months leading up to their filing.

“Ariana and Dalton really tried to make things work,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in July 2023. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. Ariana and Dalton found themselves drifting apart. They went to therapy, but in the end, they decided not to prolong the inevitable.”

The insider went on to say that despite their divorce, the former couple are remaining cordial.

“Ariana doesn’t blame Dalton and vice versa,” the source continued. “They’d even like to remain friends. The end of a marriage is sad, but Ariana and Dalton are young, driven and successful. They’ll be OK.”

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The Victorious alum and the real estate professional were first linked in 2020 and made their relationship public as Dalton starred in her “Stuck With U” music video that May. Three months later, Ari shared a sweet tribute to her then-boyfriend for his birthday, writing, “Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days 🙂 i love u.”

Ariana announced their engagement that December, showing off her diamond and pearl ring via Instagram, captioning the photo, “Forever n then some.” They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends in May 2021.

“They’re very happy, and it’s been so nice to see them be so happy together,” Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, later told J-14, adding that the ceremony was ““quirky and nerdy and cute.”

Ariana previously shut down split rumors during an August 2022 TikTok video where her engagement ring was noticeably missing. “I’m just not wearing my ring, it’s getting cleaned,” she told her TikTok followers at the time. “I’m not getting a divorce, so before you start, don’t.”

However, months later, the sparkler was absent from her ring finger once again as the former Nickelodeon star attended a Wimbledon event with a few costars in July.

The news of their divorce comes two months after reports surfaced that the couple was “headed for a divorce” amid rumors that she had moved on and was dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lilly Jay, Ethan’s estranged wife, said in a statement on July 27, one day after Ethan, 31, filed for divorce. “My family is just collateral damage. … The story is her and Dalton [Gomez].”