Game, Set, Match! See the Celebrities at Wimbledon 2023: Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Shakira and More

A star-studded sporting event! Many celebrities attend the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London each year, but the men’s final on July 16, 2023, seemed to bring the star factor to a new level. Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding band amid her split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. She and Jonathan Bailey, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston were all spotted in the same photographs, which sent the internet into a frenzy. In addition to those stars, others like Shakira and Brad Pitt were also in attendance. Of course, it was also a royal affair, with Princess Kate and Prince William in the stands alongside their children.

Keep scrolling to see all the celebrities at Wimbledon 2023.