Shayne Jansen

Shayne has tried to steer away from his reality TV image and is focusing on his fitness. In May 2024, the Love Is Blind alum got personal with his online fans with a positive message to “take that risk.”

“After I graduated college the plan was to move to Chicago and get straight to work. That’s right when my mom got put on dialysis. I stayed home for a year to take care of her and bring her to her appointments daily. One day she looked at me and said Shayne you are meant for so much more. ‘Get out of dodge’ she always would say. Don’t let me hold you back I’ll be fine,” he wrote via Instagram. “It was tough but I drove down to Chicago the next day with $250 in my bank account and stayed in my friends extra closet in his condo (one I’m pointing to). Enough room for a twin bed. I wore the same purple shirt and purple tie everyday into buildings handing out my resume. Eventually after a few weeks into it I got a front desk job at a gym. I thought I was too good for. The gym turned into personal training. Which turned into med sales which turned into real estate. Decade after that move Netflix came calling and the rest is history. The world works in mysterious ways.”