Love Is Blind season 3 star Bartise Bowden shocked fans when he revealed on Friday, April 7, that he fathered a son.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man,” the reality star shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos of the “big fella.”

In another slide, the Dallas resident turned the camera to his son and revealed that the little one’s name is Aiden. Fans were immediately curious about the identity of Aiden’s mother and flooded the comments section to inquire.

“I’m gonna need you internet detectives to figure this one out,” one follower commented on Bartise’s big announcement. “Someone tag me when you find out who the mom is,” another added.

Instagram

Keep reading for everything we know about Bartise’s son, Aiden, and Aiden’s mother.

Who Is Bartise Bowden’s Son’s Mother?

Bartise welcomed his son with 25-year-old Olivia Gross, Life & Style can exclusively confirm. According to court records viewed by Life & Style, the Netflix personality filed documents on April 3. There is an open case pertaining to their newborn son.

When Was Bartise’s Son Born?

Another question on a lot of fans’ minds was the timeline of events, as Netflix viewers recently watched Bartise’s search for love during season 3 of the dating experiment as well as season 1 of The Perfect Match.

“The math ain’t mathing. He did two shows back to back wouldn’t that mean he left [a] girl pregnant at home to go find someone else on a dating show?” one fan questioned under his announcement.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind was released on the streaming service between October and November 2022, with the After the Altar special dropping in February 2023, just one week before The Perfect Match began airing.

While Bartise only publicly revealed his son’s existence on April 7, the baby boy was actually born on December 27, 2022.

“Little nugget is 1 month old today,” Olivia shared via social media in January. “He is already rolling over and holding his head up. He is already in 3 month clothing(has been for about a week and a half). He is 9lbs 15oz as of last Tuesday.”

While the timeline seems to overlap, his season of Love Is Blind – which saw him get engaged to Nancy Rodriguez – was filmed in the summer of 2021. The Perfect Match filmed in Panama in March 2022.

Are Bartise and Olivia Dating?

Bartise has not publicly commented on his relationship status, however, on Sunday, April 9, he seemingly soft launched a new woman in his life.

“Happy Easter everybody!” he wrote via Instagram story over a photo of him relaxing on the couch with his dog, while a female hand can be seen resting on the dog’s back. “Not moving all day from this couch while I watch the Masters.”

Neither Olivia nor Bartise immediately responded to Life & Style’s request for comment.