Finding love again? Love Is Blind star Raven Ross soft launched a new man in her life four months after her dramatic split from ex-boyfriend SK Alagbada. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Raven’s new boyfriend!

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Raven Ross Have a Boyfriend?

The Pilates instructor first mentioned her new boyfriend during a March 20, 2023, TikTok video.

“When I’ve had multiple iced coffees and my bf thinks I’m on drugs,” the text read over her clip.

Fans were shocked in the comments section and were craving more information on her new love.

“Mrs girls pls spill the tea,” one person wrote, leading Raven to respond, “Omg soon.”

Courtesy of Raven Ross/ Instagram

Although the reality star has revealed she’s in a new relationship, her boyfriend’s identity is unknown.

Raven later shared a video via Instagram Stories of her and her man holding hands while taking a stroll in the park on Sunday, March 26.

When Was ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Raven Ross’ Last Relationship?

The Texas resident’s last relationship was with SK, whom she met during season 3 of Love Is Blind. Although they did not get married at the altar on the show, they continued their romance after filming and announced they were back together during the reunion. The former couple was seemingly endgame when they got engaged once again after SK proposed to Raven again during Love Is Blind: After the Altar – which aired in February 2023.

However, they announced their split three months prior.

Why Did Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross and SK Alagbada Split?

Raven broke off her engagement with the University of California, Berkeley MBA student after he faced ongoing cheating allegations. One woman, Hannah Beth Style, even claimed she was in a relationship with SK while he was with Raven.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time,” Raven wrote via Instagram Stories on November 20, 2022. “Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Later that month, SK exclusively told Life & Style that he did not cheat on Raven with Hannah Beth.

“All the allegations about me cheating are false. At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal,” he said at the time. “When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman. The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again.”

However, Raven claimed SK did in fact cheat during the final minutes of After the Altar, following their re-engagement and claimed “a lot had changed” since then.

“My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over. It’s so crazy to watch it back and, like, remember my feelings then,” she said, while noting that she was “so happy.” “I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that’s the person that I saw and I loved every day too. So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with.”