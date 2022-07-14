Ups and downs. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dating timeline is tumultuous. Now that they are welcoming baby No. 2, many fans are wondering: are Khloé and Tristan still together? Keep reading for everything we know about their relationship status.

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Together?

The Kardashians star, 38, and NBA player, 31, have been broken up since news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing him for paternity after they conceived a child together in March 2021. At the time, Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloé. He and Maralee’s son, Theo, was born in December 2021.

More to come …