NBA star Tristan Thompson’s split with Jordan Craig came shortly before he began dating Khloé Kardashian. At the time, the model was pregnant with their son, Prince Oliver Thompson. What went wrong between the two? Keep reading to untangle what happened.

Tristan, 29, addressed rumors in July 2019 he had cheated on Jordan, 29, with Khloé, 36. “When I met Khloé I was SINGLE,” he tweeted at the time. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Jordan and Tristan began dating in 2014, and she got pregnant with Prince in April 2016. The former Cleveland Cavaliers center struck up a romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in August 2016. At the time, the model claimed the Canadian athlete’s high-profile relationship with Khloé caused her to have “serious pregnancy complications,” according to court documents obtained by Radar.

“Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” Craig wrote, according to the outlet. “Every day, several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality, and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.”

She continued, “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy … My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

Khloé, who welcomed daughter True with Tristan in April 2018, also set the record straight on the timing of her relationship with the Boston Celtic.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” the reality mom tweeted amid the prior drama. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

Khloé said Tristan “pleaded” with her that his relationship with Jordan “was over long before [they] met.” She added, “He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

Neither Tristan nor Jordan has publicly dished about what caused their initial breakup. An insider told Us Weekly in 2019 the model had “moved on” from the drama but still “questioned the timing” of her ex’s relationship with the Good American founder.

It looks like Jordan and Tristan’s romance will stay in the past.