Seth Rogen Seen at Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney's Sandwich Shop

Vanderpump Rules superfans Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, couldn’t pass up a chance to visit Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her.

The comedian, 42, and the actress, 43, were photographed waiting in line outside the West Hollywood, California, eatery on Wednesday, July 24. Seth sported a white collared shirt, navy blue pants, a matching baseball cap, white sneakers and sunglasses, while his wife wore a light green maxi dress, sandals and her own pair of sunnies. The couple was seen chatting with another customer as they stood in the doorway.

Bravo fan Instagram account Queens of Bravo also shared a screenshot of an Instagram Stories video captured by Love Island USA star Cely Vazquez, who was present in Something About Her when Seth and Lauren stopped by. The photo showed the Superbad star standing inside the shop and chatting with Katie, 37, and Ariana, 39.

“Seth Rogen casually with Ariana and Katie in the back,” the photo read.

The Vanderpump Rules stars opened the sandwich shop in May after several delays. They initially revealed plans to build the business during season 9 of the Bravo series in 2021.

“We both believed that it would always happen, that we were going to make it happen,” Ariana told People just before the shop finally opened its doors. “But there was definitely some moments of deep breathing at times when something else would pop up, and you just have to take a second.”

Meanwhile, Katie told Us Weekly of the inspiration behind the eatery, “I love rom-coms and Nancy Meyers, because they are just so fancy-free and whimsy. John [Hutman] designed the space, who is also Nancy Meyers’ production designer, [and he] really helped bring that vision to life.”

The shop has had a few other celebrity visitors since its opening, including Diane Keaton, who stopped by in June.

“We had an unexpected visitor today… thank you @dianekeaton for your support!” the Something About Her Instagram account shared on their Story. “It was such a pleasure having you!”

It’s no surprise that Seth and Lauren popped by, as they have long been fans of Vanderpump Rules. In 2015, the comedian and his The Night Before costars, ​​including Anthony Mackie, Jillian Bell and Ilana Glazer, did a parody video with the VPR stars where they were tested to see if they had the skills to become waters at SUR.

“SUR isn’t about customers!” Seth said in the video. “It’s about personal branding, and I’m here to get mine!”

In 2023, Lauren revealed that VPR helped her and Seth get through a tough time after their dog, Zelda, passed away.

“This has been A YEAR. To be honest, losing Zelda hit me really hard. Harder than I even though it would,” she wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, I was able to add in a lot of joy on top of all the sadness I was feeling. Time with family and friends, trips to Italy and France, our always epic Thanksgiving, and of course, Vanderpump Rules — which we watched all over the world and provided the best distraction when the waves of grief came crashing in. Those people have done a real service! Anyway … I’m so thankful for all of the love, support and patience we received when we said goodbye to Zelda. And I’m really looking forward to next year’s new adventures, work on projects I’m truly excited about, and a lot of new love.”