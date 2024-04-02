Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Cast Reunion Outfits: Photos

The cast of Vanderpump Rules are a busy bunch, but they definitely had time to pick arguably the best reunion looks for season 11!

Bravo unveiled the reality stars’ outfits of choice for the final sit down of the season on Tuesday, April 2, and some of them brought their fashion A-game. Lisa Vanderpump and the crew Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and James Kennedy all managed to match the stage setup – which is somethin few franchises have successfully done.

The reunion theme may have been “If Looks Could Kill,” because the Los Angeles television stars are about to hash out nasty drama wearing the sharpest of looks.