A lot has happened after The Real Housewives of Orange County stars wrapped filming season 14. Now, fans will see a love triangle brawl and old and new women appear in season 18. Bravo dropped the trailer for the upcoming season and fair warning, you’ll need a glass of Veuve Clicquot to get through it.

Who Is New And Returning to the ‘RHOC’ Season 18 Cast?

Someone head to the garden and pick oranges for returning full-time housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti and newcomer Katie Ginella.

RHOC alum Alexis Bellino will return as friend of, and will go “toe-to-toe” with Shannon, as she’s dating Shannon’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

What Happened ​in the ‘RHOC’ Season 18 Trailer?

Get ready for endless girl’s trips, feet licking and rage-filled fighting this season!

While the women will jet set to Palm Springs, Big Bear and London, their friendships won’t be on vacation time.

Shannon was arrested in September 2023 after driving drunk and crashing into a home while her dog was in the car. ​After pleading no contest to the hit and run, the reality star was sentenced to three years of unofficial probation and 40 hours of community service that November.

The aftermath of her negligent decision will play out during season 18, including the downfall of her friendship with Tamra.

In the teaser, Tamra was seemingly upset at Shannon for not taking accountability for her actions.

Shannon will also be in an awkward situation when Alexis rejoins the cast. Shannon and John split after filming season 14 in late 2022 and moved on with Alexis the following year.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

“John knows Shannon’s history with Alexis. He knows they’re not on good terms,” a source close to the Orange County Housewife exclusively told Life & Style in January 2024. “It makes Shannon sick to think that this man that she confided in and shared so many special moments with is now cozying up to someone she considers an enemy.”

Although Shannon and Alexis do not confront each other in the trailer, Shannon spilled the beans about John to Heather. Later, Alexis seemingly told rookie Katie that she had information that would “ruin” Shannon’s life.

Speaking of Katie, she entered the group and into the wrath of Mrs. Dubrow. It’s unclear exactly what goes down between the two, but Katie alleged that Heather did not welcome her into the group with warm arms and later called her a “liar” to her face.

Gina faces a relationship shift with boyfriend Travis Mullen after she decided they live in separate homes while still pursuing a romantic relationship. Travis was seen packing his belongings in the trailer and Gina started to second-guess her decision.

Feuds from season 14 will roll over into the upcoming season as Gina and Heather duke it out Tamra and Jennifer’s friendship may have hit the point of no return.

Last but not least, Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, proposed to her on the beach, but her costars disapproved of their engagement.

“How’s the FBI going for you?” a heated Tamra said to Ryan during a dinner party. In the next clip, Gina, who is a lawyer, revealed that $16 million went into somebody’s account that “he didn’t know about” – seemingly referring to Ryan.

When Does ‘RHOC’ Season 18 Premiere?

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 premieres on Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. E

Peacock subscribers will be able to stream each episode one day after the air date.