If Shannon Beador is waiting for an apology from Alexis Bellino for dating her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, she’s not going to get one. “I will no longer feel guilty,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 46, sniped. As Bravo fans know, the two reality TV stars have had a long-standing feud. In 2018, Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino, sued Shannon, 59, for defamation, and while she won the suit, it devastated the single mom of three financially.

“John knows Shannon’s history with Alexis. He knows they’re not on good terms,” a source close to the Orange County Housewife, whose relationship with the businessman ended in 2022 following more than three years together, exclusively tells Life & Style. “It makes Shannon sick to think that this man that she confided in and shared so many special moments with is now cozying up to someone she considers an enemy.”