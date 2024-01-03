A ~body~ like this! Fans of Kelly Clarkson were awestruck by her incredible figure as she performed at Today’s Citi Concert Series on September 22, 2023, and at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival one day later. For both performances, the American Idol alum rocked black ensembles that highlighted her slim waist. Additionally, with her music festival look, she sported thigh-high black leather boots and lacy tights that showcased her thin stems.

Kelly’s stylish outfits sparked chatter about the singer’s weight loss journey. She hasn’t been shy about discussing her figure over the years, including comments about body-shamers, weight fluctuation and how she managed to lose nearly 40 pounds.

Keep scrolling to see Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss transformation and what she’s said about her journey.