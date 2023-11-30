Kelly Clarkson dazzled at the annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 29, showing off her incredible weight loss in a gorgeous white coat as she hosted the event on NBC.

The former The Voice judge, 41, rocked a festive winter look, as the garment featured a faux fur collar, cuffs and hemline at her knees. The rest of the coat was fitted to her body and belted at the waist.

Kelly has become a staple in New York City now that her eponymous daytime talk show moved from Los Angeles to the Big Apple for ​its fifth season. The Kelly Clarkson Show tapes in one of the studios located inside ​Rockefeller Center.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree,” the “Stronger” songstress gushed in a statement on Monday, November 27 ahead of Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Kelly pulled double duty as she not only hosted the event, ​but she performed several holiday classics as well. The singer has released several Christmas albums over the years, including 2013’s Wrapped in Red and 2021’s When Christmas Comes Around… so she had plenty of material to choose from.

The Texas native first performed on Christmas in Rockefeller Center in 2003, one year after she became the first winner of American Idol.

Fans have continued to marvel over Kelly’s weight loss over the course of 2023, as she’s been rocking so many cute outfits on her talk show that flatter her tiny waistline and trim legs.

The Grammy winner finally addressed her slim down and one of the downsides about it during the November 7 episode of her daytime talk show while talking to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush. The sisters joked about throwback photo, saying they were “chubby” when they were growing up, to which Kelly added that she went through “many stages” of being “chubby.”

She then revealed how wearing jeans had become difficult after her weight loss. “I don’t fit into mine! I love losing weight. But jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard when you have a butt and like, a smaller waist,” Kelly explained.

The Emmy winner added, “This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it’s a great problem,” about her new figure.