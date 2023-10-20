Kelly Clarkson showed off her stunning weight loss ​during her ‘dream’ duet with Alanis Morissette.

On the Thursday, October 19 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly, 41, and Alanis, 49, performed a stripped-down version of “You Oughta Know” — a song Kelly compared to her own hit, “Since U Been Gone.”

“I feel like this song is like my ‘Since U Been Gone.’ … I mean you saw everyone unleash every bad relationship they’ve ever been through and channeled it,” Clarkson said in her pre-performance interview with Alanis.

Kelly, who stunned in a form-fitting denim jumpsuit, asked Alanis if she still loves singing the song as much as fans love hearing it.

The Kelly Clarkson Show/ Youtube

“I do,” Alanis responded. “I remember just having a vision of my landlord before Jagged Little Pill came out. … And after ‘You Oughta Know’ was released, I came by to pick up some stuff, and she ran into me and she said ‘I just had to tell you that I didn’t like your music when it first came out, but then I got divorced, and now I love you.'”

The daytime talk show shared a new set of photos and a behind-the-scenes video from Alanis’ appearance on Instagram, and referred to it as “the greatest day of The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Kelly’s recent weight loss has left fans begging for her slimdown secrets. On October 15, Kelly shared a photo of her outfit for Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive concert on October 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The “Stronger” singer sported a black wrap dress that accentuated her slim waist, which she paired with black tights and matching boots.

Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer

Fans rushed to the comments of the post to compliment Kelly.

“Please share your secrets!! What are you doing to look so amazing!!” one fan wrote.

“Can you share your weight loss journey? You look great,” another user asked.

“Kelly, you have been SERVING and SLAYING,” a third fan commented.

Kelly has not recently spoken about her weight loss, but she has been open in the past about her journey to losing more than 40 pounds. The American Idol alum said in 2015 that she was diagnosed with a thyroid problem in 2006 and began taking medication. In a 2018 interview with Extra, the singer revealed she eventually stopped taking the unnamed drug and focused on making lifestyle changes instead.

She said at the time that she had lost nearly 37 pounds with the help of Dr. Steven Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, which discusses a “lectin-free” diet.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she said to Extra at the time. “I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book.”

Kelly even spoke to her workout routine — or lack thereof.

“​​Literally, I haven’t worked out at all,” she quipped.

Jason Mendez / Contributor

Though rumors continue to swirl that Kelly has used the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic as a weight loss aid, she did shut down accusations about diet pills in a 2019 tweet.

“Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets,” she wrote at the time. “All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients.”