Kelly Clarkson made fans everywhere drop their jaws in awe and beg for her slimdown secrets as she showed off her incredible weight loss in a recent post on Instagram.

On Sunday, October 15, Kelly, 41, shared a photo of the look she wore to perform at Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the day before. The “Since U Been Gone” singer sported a black wrap dress with a blue and pink abstract pattern that accentuated her tiny waist, as well as black tights and matching boots. Fans rushed to the comments of the post to compliment Kelly.

“Please share your secrets!! What are you doing to look so amazing!!” one fan wrote.

“Can you share your weight loss journey? You look great,” another user asked.

“Kelly, you have been SERVING and SLAYING,” a third fan commented.

Kelly’s stunning figure was a hot topic earlier in the weekend, as well. She posted several updates to her page as she joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on October 13, wearing a black lace top and black high-waisted pants that made her slimdown all the more noticeable. Again, her comments were flooded with fans complimenting how she looked and asking for her weight loss secrets.

While Kelly has not spoken recently about her weight loss, she has opened up in the past about her journey to losing 40 pounds and then some. The American Idol alum revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with a thyroid problem in 2006 and began taking medication, although she eventually stopped taking the undisclosed drug and made lifestyle changes instead.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Audacy

Kelly’s weight has fluctuated through the years as she welcomed two kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. However, in 2018, she revealed that she had lost nearly 37 pounds with the help of Dr. Steven Gundry’s book, The Plant Paradox, which discusses a “lectin-free” diet.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” she told Extra at the time. “I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book.”

Like many celebrities who have lost weight, Kelly has recently been accused of using Ozempic, the type 2 diabetes drug that has often been used as a weight loss aid. The pop star has not addressed the Ozempic accusations, but she did shut down rumors that she used diet pills in May 2019.

“Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets,” she wrote in a tweet. “All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients.”

Kelly and Brandon, 46, finalized their divorce in March 2022 after a two-year legal battle. Many fans have wondered if Kelly’s recent weight loss can be attributed to the divorce. While she hasn’t made the connection herself, Kelly did recently make another big lifestyle change to improve her mental health post-divorce: a cross-country move from Los Angeles to New York. Her talk show will now be filmed at NBC’s 30 Rock studio in the Big Apple, allowing her to be on the same coast as her family, who live in North Carolina.

“I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York,’” she told USA Today in an interview published on Monday, October 16.

Kelly added, “I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I’m most excited about with [The Kelly Clarkson Show] season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That’s a beautiful gift that you don’t realize until you’re out of it.”