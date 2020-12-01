Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s split has gotten messy since the singer filed for divorce in June after seven years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by Life & Style in November, the Voice coach, who married the music manager in 2013, received primary physical custody of their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the document read, referring to Kelly. However, Brandon will FaceTime the kids every day “at a mutually agreed upon time,” according to the paperwork.

The two were originally seeking joint legal and physical custody of their little ones, according to documents obtained by Life & Style in July.

The documents noted the “level of conflict” between the former couple had “increased,” adding, “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.” Brandon also shares teenage kids Savannah and Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Kelly addressed her divorce during the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show on September 21 and assured fans her children would come first.

“2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came,” the Texas native explained at the time. “What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. And divorce is never easy. And we’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

It’s been a year of change, and an insider told Life & Style the “Because Of You” singer is “keeping herself busy” amid the turmoil in her personal life. Kelly teased that she may even channel her emotions into new songs.

“You definitely will hear it musically probably, that’s how I became a songwriter,” she said on her talk show. “Music has always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times and this year, I’ve been listening to a lot of music and I’ve also been writing a lot of music as well.”

Kelly and Brandon’s divorce is far from over. Keep scrolling to see a timeline of their split.