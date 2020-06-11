Kelly Clarkson 'Hated' Isolating With Brandon Blackstock Ahead of Divorce

Exclusive Kelly Clarkson ‘Hated’ Isolating With Brandon Blackstock Ahead of Filing for Divorce: They ‘Clashed’

A long time coming. Kelly Clarkson “hated having to self-isolate” with soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock during the coronavirus quarantine, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels.”

On June 4, Kelly, 38, filed for divorce from Brandon, 43, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style on June 11, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. “They’ve grown apart over the years and being in lockdown together heightened their problems,” adds the insider.

The “Miss Independent” artist and talent manager tied the knot in 2013 and would have been celebrating their seven-year wedding anniversary in October. According to the source, Kelly “took out her frustration” and “terrible mood” on Brandon during quarantine, forcing him to “get out of the house” and “escape her rants” as much as possible.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While trying “his best to keep the peace,” the Texas native “looked after” the pair’s two children — River, 5 and Remington, 4 — as well as cooked and cleaned the house. The family chose to practice social distancing their “Vintage Valley” ranch in Montana. Even so, Kelly “couldn’t take it anymore,” says the source.

In December 2019, it appeared as though Brandon and the American Idol alum were trying to keep the spark alive. While speaking with season 14 of The Voice winner, Brynn Cartelli, Kelly admitted she and Brandon have a very healthy sex life. “I was single for many years, so … I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed,” the Grammy winner laughed during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Prior to meeting Brandon in 2012, Kelly thought she was “asexual,” according to a 2017 interview with People, adding that she’d never been “turned on” like that.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Kelly assured. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

As it stands, neither party has commented on their split.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!