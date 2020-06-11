It’s over. Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock on June 11, Life & Style confirms. The American Idol alum and music manager have been married for nearly seven years and share two children together.

The A-list couple have a long history. Brandon’s dad, Narvel Blackstock, is Kelly’s manager and re-introduced the two during Super Bowl XLVI. “Brandon is my manager’s son. I’ve known him for six years, but he was married for most of that time,” Kelly, 38, told Daily Mail in 2012. “Then, suddenly, there he was at the Super Bowl and he was single.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “Stronger” singer felt thankful she met her husband, 43, “later in life,” she dished to her sister, Alyssa, during a Facebook live in November 2018. “You’re already an evolved human. You already got, kind of a good grasp of who you are [in your thirties].”

The “Heartbeat Song” singer has always been candid about the ups and downs of her marriage to Brandon and confessed their relationship was not as flawless as it may appear. “If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie in anybody’s relationship. But you have to work at it,” she said. She added there are “always things you’re working on” in a longterm relationship.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While the talk show host stressed the importance of communication, she divulged that it was difficult for her and her hubby at times. “[Brandon and I] are both very passionate, which is great in another part of your love life. But … when you’re talking it can be difficult,” she expressed. “If you come in heated, you come in hot, you just want to yell, you don’t want to figure it out.”

The Voice coach said the Texas native frequently told her, “You need to say what you’re thinking even if I don’t want to hear it.” Kelly warned, “So I do.”

That’s not to say their relationship was all turmoil. They welcomed their first child, River Rose, in 2014 followed by their son, Remington, in 2016. Brandon also has two teenage children, Savannah and Seth, whom he shares with ex wife Melissa Ashworth.

In 2016, the “Already Gone” artist revealed she had gotten her tubes tied and Brandon underwent a vasectomy. “I am super thankful I’m never going to be pregnant again,” she told Extra at the time. “I have my beautiful children and I’m done!”