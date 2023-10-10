She’s a busy pop star, talk show host and a coach on The Voice, but being a mom always comes first for Kelly Clarkson. The American Idol alum shares two kids with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. So, who are their children, and what has Kelly said about parenting post-divorce?

Who Are Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Kids?

After tying the knot with Brandon in October 2013, the former couple welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in June 2014. Their son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, was born in April 2016.

Kelly described River’s personality to People in 2018, revealing that her daughter was already “very bold” and “progressive” at only 3 years old. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said.

Meanwhile, Remy experienced hearing issues and speech development delays when he was younger, but he was able to overcome them and find his own personality — which is very different from his sister’s.

“They’re not shy at all, but they’re just different,” Kelly said in 2017. “He could care less that you’re in the room, and she wants everybody to know she’s in there.”

River and Remy are already following in their mom’s footsteps as performers. Both kids joined Kelly on stage during her Las Vegas residency in August 2023. Remy danced to her song “Whole Lotta Woman,” while River showed off her vocal chops on “Heartbeat Song.” Still, Kelly doesn’t necessarily want her kids to follow her musical path.

“It’s hard for me to sit here and go, ‘Don’t do this industry’ because I’m in it,” Kelly said on Today in September 2023. “I do think kids that grow up in it, it’s hard for them not to be inspired by it or wanting to be a part of it. So I kind of understand that if they do, but also like be a teacher or a doctor or anything else.”

Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Are Her Priority Post-Divorce

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, Life & Style confirmed at the time. Though they were both declared legally single in August 2021, the divorce proceedings continued until March 2022. The legal battle resulted in Kelly gaining primary custody of both kids, with Brandon getting them one weekend per month. However, she was also ordered to pay Brandon $45,601 per month in child support and $115,000 in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

Throughout the divorce and afterward, Kelly made sure to prioritize her children. She took the summer off in 2022 to spend time with River and Remy on her ranch in Montana. The mom of two is doing her best to help them transition to life with divorced parents, but she admitted in June 2023 that they still had trouble accepting it.

“It doesn’t matter if you stay; it doesn’t matter if you go. I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later,” she said on Glennon Doyle’s “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. “My kids just came back from my ex and anytime there’s mention of maybe him being with somebody else … they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day.”