Has Kelly Clarkson found another “love so strong”? The American Idol winner released her long-awaited album inspired by her marriage and divorce from Brandon Blackstock, called Chemistry, in June 2023. However, many fans are wondering if she’s already moved on to dating country singer Brett Eldredge, and some are even speculating that the two are engaged.

Is Kelly Clarkson Engaged to Brett Eldredge?

Rumors swirled in September 2023 that Kelly and Brett were engaged. However, it’s unclear what started the chatter, and there doesn’t appear to be any truth to it. Neither Kelly nor Brett have commented on an engagement. Reps for Kelly and Brett did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Are Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge Dating?

OK, so are they even together? It doesn’t appear so. Fans first wondered if the pair were an item in 2020 when they released their Christmas duet, “Under the Mistletoe.” In the song, Kelly and Brett sing about longing to be with someone and working up the nerve to confess their feelings.

“Every time I look around this room/ My eyes, they tend to fall on you/ And I confess/ Nothing but you makes sense/ Memories fill my heart/ And I can barely keep my tears from fallin’/ Oh, I want your love/ Do you ever think of us?” the lyrics read.

Despite singing to each other about wanting love, Brett confirmed in March 2023 that he and Kelly were never dating.

“Yeah, those [rumors] always come. It’s crazy but it’s just people I love to make music with,” he told Hello! at the time. “I’ve been very fortunate to get to work with incredible women, and just powerful human beings and great people too, and to get to share the stage with them, it’s a dream.”

Still, Brett had nothing but kind things to say about his friend Kelly and how “cool” it was that he got to sing with her.

“Kelly reached out about doing ‘Under The Mistletoe’ and I’m a huge fan of hers. I remember seeing her in concert when she was on the American Idol tour after she had just won and I was so in awe of the power of her voice and just the person she was,” he said. “I couldn’t believe I got to sing with her.”

Does Brett Eldredge Have a Girlfriend?

As far as Brett’s love life goes, it seems he’s single at the moment but hopeful about finding love someday. In October 2022, he opened up about searching for the one on the “People Every Day” podcast.

“I think there’s a lot of wonder and romance to the idea of love at Christmas,” he said. “I love my family and everything, [but] I don’t have the person I [will] share my life with, exactly. But I’m very open to it and I’m getting closer by the day and I’m very optimistic.”

Is Kelly Clarkson Dating Anyone After Her Divorce?

As Kelly’s fans know, she filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in March 2022, with Kelly ordered to pay Brandon a one-time payment of $1.3 million, as well as monthly spousal and child support payments for their two kids, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Since then, she has opened up about feeling “limited” in the marriage and like she lost her spark.

After that, it’s no surprise that Kelly is enjoying the single life at the moment. A source told Us Weekly in March 2023 that the pop singer isn’t really interested in getting back in the dating game.

“Kelly has joked about the fact that she’s going to be single forever, but at the same time she realizes forever is a long time,” the insider revealed. “Although she truly doesn’t see herself dating or getting married again, her friends have encouraged her to at least be open to the idea of putting herself out there. However, it’s just not where her head is at right now.”